Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 2.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 7.13% of Gartner worth $1,154,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

