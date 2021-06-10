Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $8.51 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00023486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $86.22 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

