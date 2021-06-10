Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $8.51 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00023486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $86.22 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
Gas Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
