Gatechain Token Hits One Day Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

