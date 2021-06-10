GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report sales of $286.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.74 million. GDS reported sales of $189.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.04. GDS has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

