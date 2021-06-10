Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.00 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

