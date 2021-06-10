Geeq Hits 1-Day Volume of $183,434.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $183,434.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.64 or 0.00854225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.26 or 0.08514503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00089231 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

