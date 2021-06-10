Genaro Network Achieves Market Cap of $6.69 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.69 million and $415,868.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00838368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.67 or 0.08417476 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

