General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 337.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in General Motors by 858.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,588,228 shares of company stock valued at $92,482,767. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

