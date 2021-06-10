Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $229,869.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00196437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01321079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.19 or 0.99909934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

