Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 21.4% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00009955 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $375,686.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.