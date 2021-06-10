Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

GNCA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 3,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

