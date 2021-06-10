Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $128.39 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 377.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

