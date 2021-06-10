GeoCoin Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $6,064.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00453230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,639.26 or 0.99866510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00035147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00071476 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

