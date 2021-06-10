George Materna Buys 100,000 Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider George Materna purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £222,000 ($290,044.42).

GATC traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 221.80 ($2.90). The company had a trading volume of 208,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.52. The company has a market capitalization of £71.62 million and a PE ratio of -65.88. Gattaca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.70 ($2.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Gattaca from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

