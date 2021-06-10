GET Protocol (GET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00011322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.00843359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00089026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.08446682 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

