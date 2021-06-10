Ghost Market Cap Reaches $5.24 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $212,231.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,561,655 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

