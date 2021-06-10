Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.77

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 1010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

