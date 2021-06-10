Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises about 0.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Gildan Activewear worth $50,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.