Gitcoin Trading Up 81.3% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $163.81 million and approximately $109.58 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00031725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,181,966 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

