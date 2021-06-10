Glitch Trading Down 34.8% This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,169,869 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

