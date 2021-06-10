Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 5.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 6,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 805,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

