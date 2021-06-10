Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $927,829.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

