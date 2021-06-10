Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758,520 shares during the quarter. FinVolution Group comprises about 55.1% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned about 7.35% of FinVolution Group worth $153,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE:FINV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 48,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.04.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

