Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $9,688.01

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $9,688.01 and $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00183092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00200763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.01287729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.19 or 1.00095198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

