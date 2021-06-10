Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.07

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 12980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,392,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

