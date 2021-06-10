Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 4,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

