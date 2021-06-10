Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $78,464.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

GTIM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,203. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.35. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.