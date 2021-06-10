Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $3.32 on Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00008804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $5.83 million and $45,935.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.