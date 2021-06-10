Gossip Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $14,403.30 and $159.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

