Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 2.8%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €25.90 ($30.47) and last traded at €25.70 ($30.24). Approximately 4,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.00 ($29.41).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

