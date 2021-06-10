Granby Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Sibanye Stillwater comprises about 1.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.89. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

