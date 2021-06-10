Granby Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000. California Resources makes up approximately 6.3% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of California Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,062,130 shares of company stock valued at $61,854,615.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

