Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,246 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 273.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 1.3% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vistra by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 42,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

