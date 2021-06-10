Granby Capital Management LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Granby Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia makes up 1.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iHeartMedia worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 7,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.