Granby Capital Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 2.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,776,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 1,361,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,045,699. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

