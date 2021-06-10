Granby Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 33,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.