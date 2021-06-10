Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.41% of Granite Construction worth $302,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

