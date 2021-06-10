Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given a C$90.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) received a C$90.00 price objective from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.72.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN stock traded up C$1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.35. 146,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,871. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.