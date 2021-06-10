Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.72.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.35. 146,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.44. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.