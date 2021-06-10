Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.72.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.35. 146,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.44. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.