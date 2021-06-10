Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.89.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$1.22 on Thursday, hitting C$82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,606. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$82.52.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

