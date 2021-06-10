Graviocoin (GIO) Tops One Day Volume of $717.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $717.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00457423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

