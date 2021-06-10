Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $136.30

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.30, but opened at $140.00. Gravity shares last traded at $138.02, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $976.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.