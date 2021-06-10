GravityCoin Trading Up 2% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $46,946.64 and $42.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00183959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00200132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.01330330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,625.07 or 0.99570828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,814,600 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

