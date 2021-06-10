Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for approximately 7.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLDD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 2,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.