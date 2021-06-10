Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.01. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 16,926 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

