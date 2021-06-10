Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.58. 146,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 47,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

