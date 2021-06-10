GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

GSKY opened at $6.06 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. Analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

