Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.45 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

