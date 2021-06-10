Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.96, but opened at $62.00. Greif shares last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

